On This Day, September 1, 1973: Paul McCartney and Wings begin recording 'Band on the Run'

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, September 1, 1973 …

Paul McCartney and Wings began recording what would become the album Band on the Run in Lagos, Nigeria.

Just ahead of the sessions, drummer Denny Seiwell and guitarist Henry McCullough quit, leaving McCartney to make the album with just his wife Linda McCartney and Denny Laine.

McCartney faced several challenges during the recording of the album; the quality of the studio was poor, he and Linda were robbed at knifepoint, and he was accused of "stealing" African music by legendary Nigerian singer Fela Kuti.

Despite it all, Band on the Run was a massive success and went to #1 on the Billboard 200, spending four weeks on top of the chart. It wound up becoming McCartney's bestselling and most-acclaimed post-Beatles release.

