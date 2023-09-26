On This Day, September 26, 1979: U2 releases their debut EP 'Three'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, September 26, 1979…

U2 made their recording debut with the release of a three-song EP, aptly titled Three.

The release featured the songs "Out of Control" and "Stories for Boys," which were both later re-recorded for their debut album Boy. The other song on the release was the B-side "Boy/Girl."

U2, of course, went on to huge success, releasing 15 studio albums and selling over 150 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Three was later reissued in November, 2019 as part of Record Store Day Black Friday, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its original release.

