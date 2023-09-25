On This Day, September 25, 2017: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers perform their final show

On This Day, September 25, 2017...

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers headlined The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles California for what would turn out to be their final concert ever, as Petty would die less than two weeks later.

Petty and the band treated fans to such classic tunes as “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’,” “Breakdown,” "Learning to Fly” and more, wrapping the night with “You Wreck Me” and “American Girl.”

On October 2, Petty was found unconscious at his home, and died at UCLA Medical Center, although there were initially premature reports of his passing. The coroner report revealed that drugs played a role in his death.

