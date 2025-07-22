'This is Spinal Tap' director praises comedic talents of Paul McCartney & Elton John

The sequel to the 1984 rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap will feature appearances by several rock stars, including Paul McCartney and Elton John. And the film's director, Rob Reiner, has nothing but praise for their comedic talents.

"They were all great. Paul McCartney is really funny. I mean, really funny," Reiner tells Entertainment Weekly. "And Elton was spot on. He knew exactly what he wanted to say, and either you can do it or you can't do it."

He adds, "But these guys are used to being asked questions. They've been asked a million questions over their careers by reporters, and so they were totally comfortable, and you'll see what they say. It is good."

Reiner says McCartney's storyline comes out of a real experience where the guys in Spinal Tap were rehearsing for a tour, and McCartney was in another studio rehearsing for his tour and "dropped in on them."

“He came in and said, 'Hey fellas, sing us a song.' And they wound up singing the worst version of 'Start Me Up' that ever lived," Reiner tells the mag.

In the movie, McCartney pops in when Spinal Tap is rehearsing a song.

"McCartney comes, he listens, and then he gives a suggestion of what to do, how to fix it," Reiner says. "And then they get into singing together. ... And then that one is in the album."

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opens in theaters Sept. 12. In addition to McCartney and John, it will feature cameos by Garth Brooks, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Metallica's Lars Ulrich.

