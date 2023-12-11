Three-day Dusty Hill auction brings in over $3 million

Courtesy Juliens Auctions

By Jill Lances

Julien's Auctions wrapped their three-day auction of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill's personal items and memorabilia over the weekend, setting records in the process.

The auction brought in over $3 million, becoming the highest grossing single artist auction at Julien's this year.

In addition to the already announced sale of Hill's 1953 Fender Precision bass for $393,700, the second-highest bass ever sold at auction, other big ticket items included: Hill's 1980s Gibson Custom Shop Explorer style bass, used during the Eliminator tour, which sold for $58,500; a Wayne Charvel, Custom Eliminator Hot Rod shaped bass guitar, for $39,000; and "Old Faithful," Hill's 2000s Bolin Fender Clone Precision bass, which sold for $28,575.

Personal items sold at the auction included Hill’s cowboy boots by Manuel, which sold for $19,500; his commissioned oil derrick gold nugget ring, for $9,100; and more.

A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy's charitable foundation, MusiCares.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

