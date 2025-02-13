Time marches on: Metallica announces new collaboration with Nixon watches

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Metallica is back in the watch game.

After first announcing a collaboration with Nixon in 2018, the metal legends have reunited with the watch company to create four new pieces, each inspired by a different 'Tallica album: Kill 'Em AllRide the LightningMaster of Puppets and their latest effort, 72 Seasons.

The watches vary in price from $150 to $550. For more info, visit Metallica.com.

If you order one, perhaps you can show it off during the 2025 leg of Metallica's ongoing M72 tour, which returns to the U.S. in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!