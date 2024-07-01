Tom Petty estate makes worldwide catalog deal with Warner Chappell Music

The Tom Petty estate has signed a new worldwide deal with Warner Chappell Music, which will now be in charge of the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s catalog.

"We're looking forward to this new partnership with the team at Warner Chappell, as we expand the reach of Tom's iconic song catalog. This partnership will open the door to new licensing opportunities and serve to introduce his music to a new generation across the globe," the Petty estate shares. "We're excited for this new chapter of growth, and the preservation of Tom's legacy both at home and abroad.”

The deal encompasses Petty’s entire catalog, including songs with the Heartbreakers and his solo work. Those tunes include such classics as “American Girl,” “The Waiting,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” "Free Fallin’” "Learning to Fly" and "Wildflowers."

“Tom Petty's music is woven into the fabric of our lives, not just across America, but around the world. He captured the full range and resilience of the human spirit in songs about freedom and dreams, outcasts and rebels, relationships and heartbreak, the personal and the universal,” WCM co-chair and COO Carianne Marshall and co-chair and CEO Guy Moot shared in a statement. "Tom's unmistakable sound and lyrics remain as timeless and vital today as ever, and all of us at Warner Chappell Music are honored to be joining with his estate to help amplify his extraordinary legacy on a global scale.”

