Tom Petty releases 'Wildflowers'-era rehearsal performance

The Tom Petty estate has shared another previously unseen clip from his Wildflowers era.

The estate has been dipping into the Wildflowers vault in celebration of the album's 30th anniversary. The latest clip is a performance of the album's title track, with a post on Instagram describing it as a "bird's-eye view of a soundstage rehearsal for the Dogs With Wings Tour in 1995."

More archival footage is expected to be released in the coming months, and fans can get their first look at it by joining Tom Petty Nation, the rocker's free, exclusive fan club.

The video's release coincides with Friday's Blu-ray release of the documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, directed by Mary Wharton.

The film, originally released on YouTube, follows Petty as he works on Wildflowers with producer Rick Rubin. It features archival footage of the pair in the studio, which was unearthed following Petty's death in 2017.

Released in November 1994, Wildflowers was the first of three Petty albums produced by Rubin. The album peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200. It featured the singles "You Don't Know How It Feels," "You Wreck Me" and the title track.

