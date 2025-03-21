Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch releases single with new band The Speaker Wars

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch has released a new song from his upcoming album with his new band, The Speaker Wars.

The group — made up of Lynch, singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis, Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion and Jay Brown on keyboards — just dropped a video for the new single "It Ain't Easy."

The track is the second tune released from The Speaker Wars’ upcoming self-titled album, which will be released May 30. They previously shared their debut single, “You Make Every Lie Come True."

"After my 20-year tenure with the Heartbreakers, I got a second act writing and producing. It was educational beyond measure to learn how to create music from the other side of the glass,” Lynch shares. “Around this time, I met Jon Christopher Davis in Nashville who casually mentioned that we should start a band — so here I am — in The Speaker Wars and it's good to have my old job back.”

He adds, “The guys in our new band know how to make great music, and I'm looking forward to another round.”

The Speaker Wars is available for preorder now.

