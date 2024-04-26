Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It” covered by Chris Stapleton for new tribute album

Big Machine Records

By Jill Lances

Another track from the upcoming Tom Petty tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, has just been released.

The latest is Chris Stapleton's take on "I Should Have Known It," a song from Petty's 2010 album Mojo. This is the third track from Petty Country that's been released, following Dierks Bentley's take on "American Girl" and Dolly Parton's cover of "Southern Accents."

You can listen to "I Should Have Known It" now via digital outlets.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty will be released June 21, featuring 20 Petty covers. Other artists on the album include Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Willie Nelson, Lady A and Thomas Rhett.

The album also features guest appearances by Petty’s Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Campbell appears on “Ways to Be Wicked,” sung by Margo Price, while Tench appears on “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” covered by Rhiannon Giddens and Silkroad Ensemble.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

