Tom Waits' Island Records era to be revisited with new reissues

A decade of Tom Waits music is getting reissued this fall.

Island/UMe is set to release newly remastered editions of the albums Waits released on Island Records between 1983 and 1993.

The reissue series, overseen by Waits and his songwriting partner Kathleen Brennan, will kick off September 1 with 1983's Swordfishtrombones, marking the 40th anniversary of the release, as well as 1985's Rain Dogs and 1987's Franks Wild Years. That will be followed on October 6 by 1992's Bone Machine and 1993's The Black Rider.

All five albums are already available to stream with newly remastered audio from the original tapes. The physical releases will be on both CD and vinyl. In addition to 180 gram black vinyl, they'll also be released on limited edition colored vinyl, with Swordfishtrombones on canary yellow, Rain Dogs on opaque sky blue, Franks Wild Years on opaque gold, The Black Rider on opaque apple and Bone Machine on translucent milky vinyl.

For The Black Rider and Bone Machine, this will mark the first time they are being released on vinyl outside of Europe. The others have been out of print since their release.

All reissues are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.