Tommy Thayer & more added to KISS Army Storms Vegas

The upcoming KISS event in Las Vegas just got bigger.

Tommy Thayer, KISS guitarist from 2002 to 2023, will now join Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley at KISS Army Storms Vegas, taking place Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The event, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of KISS and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention, will feature a special "unmasked" electric performance from the band, their first performance since their farewell show at New York’s Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

Other new additions to the KISS Army Storms Vegas lineup include Skid Row's Sebastian Bach, Thayer's former metal group Black 'N Blue, and KISS tribute bands Mr. Speed and KISS Nation: The KISS Tribute Show. Former KISS member Bruce Kulick was previously announced for the event, with more guests to be revealed.

Tickets for KISS Army Storms Vegas are on sale now.

