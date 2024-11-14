Toni Cornell, daughter of Chris Cornell, releasing new single 'Sunset of Your Love'

By Josh Johnson

Toni Cornell is continuing to follow in her father's footsteps with the release of a new song.

The daughter of the late Chris Cornell will debut a track called "Sunset of Your Love" on Nov. 21. You can presave it now and listen to a clip via Toni's Instagram.

Back in 2017, when she was just 12 years old, Toni performed a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on Good Morning America in honor of her father and the late Chester Bennington, who died within just months of each other that year.

In 2018, Toni released a duet version of Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" recorded with Chris before his passing. She's since performed it during several TV appearances over the years.

Toni also released a single called "Far Away Places" in 2019, though she calls "Sunset of Your Love" "my first song."

