Tony Iommi announces return of signature guitar humbucker with Gibson

Tony Iommi is bringing back his signature guitar humbucker in collaboration with Gibson.

The pickup boasts "an exclusive configuration of powerful ceramic and Alnico 2 magnets," which "give it the incredible tone and sustain that have helped make Tony's work with Black Sabbath instantly recognizable," a press release says. It originally launched in the '90s as the very first signature Gibson pickup and has now returned three decades later.

"I'm really excited that Gibson's bringing back my signature humbucker, they were getting pretty hard to find!" Iommi says. "This pickup came about after a lot of time spent in Nashville, just experimenting with different setups to get that perfect tone and sustain from my favorite guitars."

"We had to make sure it worked with my light gauge strings and low tunings, but still pack a punch, and the result has got some serious output," the "Iron Man" shredder continues. "They're on my signature guitars too, and I couldn't be more pleased with how they turned out."

You can order yours now via Gibson.com.

Iommi performed with his original Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5. Ozzy died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

