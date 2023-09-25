Tony Iommi make surprise appearance during opening of Black Sabbath ballet

The heaviest ballet of all time got even heavier, thanks to Tony Iommi.

As previously reported, England's Birmingham Royal Ballet announced a production based on Black Sabbath back in February. The show finally made its debut on Saturday, September 23, at the Birmingham Hippodrome and featured a surprise appearance by the "Iron Man" shredder himself.

"Thanks to everyone who supported us at the Ballet, we had a great premiere last night," Iommi wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 24. "I'm honored to be involved with these talented dancers."

Iommi also noted that he won't be able to perform with the ballet for every performance, suggesting his appearance at the premiere was more of a special occasion.

Black Sabbath -- The Ballet features re-orchestrated versions of songs including "Iron Man," "Paranoid" and "War Pigs" as well as original new compositions inspired by the metal legends.

Upon its initial announcement, Iommi remarked, "Black Sabbath have always been innovators and never been predictable, and it doesn't come any more unpredictable than this! I'd never imagined pairing Black Sabbath with ballet but it's got a nice ring to it!"

