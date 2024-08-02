Tony Iommi reissuing two albums featuring Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi is set to reissue two of his solo albums this fall, both featuring Deep Purple bassist Glenn Hughes.

The albums, The 1996 DEP Sessions and Fused, will be released Oct. 4 on vinyl for the very first time. They will also be released on CD and digitally, with the Fused digital release containing three bonus tracks, "Slip Away," "Let it Down Easy" and "The Innocence."

As part of the announcement, Iommi has shared a new lyric video for "Gone," which was the opening track on 1996 The DEP Sessions. He's also released "Savior of the Real," from Fused, to digital services.

Both albums are available for preorder now.

Released in September 2004, The 1996 DEP Sessions featured songs originally recorded in 1996, which became a fan bootleg recording known as Eighth Star. In 2005 Iommi released Fused, which was his second solo album.

