Tony Iommi rocks Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" with Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires briefly added another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to their lineup while on tour.

The trio — made up of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp — welcomed Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi to the stage during their concert in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, July 11. Iommi joined the Vampires onstage for a set-closing performance of Sabbath's "Paranoid."

"Last night I had the honor of playing 'Paranoid' in Birmingham with the amazing [Hollywood Vampires]!" Iommi shares in an Instagram post. "Can't remember the last time I played with another band, such a special day."

Fan-shot footage of the live collaboration is streaming on YouTube.

Iommi is from Birmingham, and Black Sabbath was formed there. He reunited with Ozzy Osbourne during 2022's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to play "Paranoid" and "Iron Man."

Hollywood Vampires are currently on tour in Europe. Their next U.S. show is scheduled for July 28 in Boston.

