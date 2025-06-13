Trailer drops for Roger Waters’ concert movie, 'This Is Not A Drill'

Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision
By Jill Lances

Roger Waters has released the official trailer for the upcoming theatrical release of his concert film, This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie.

The clip previews performances of Pink Floyd songs like "Comfortably Numb" and "Another Brick in The Wall, Part 2," as well as the Waters solo track "Is This the Life We Really Want?"

This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie is coming to theaters on July 23 and July 27, with tickets on sale now at RogerWaters.film.

The concert was recorded during the Pink Floyd rocker’s May 25, 2023, show at O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. The show was part of Waters' "first ever Farewell Tour."

Music from the film will be released on Aug. 1 in a variety of formats: four-LP, two-CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital audio. It is available for preorder now.

