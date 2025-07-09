Trailer for Marc Bolan documentary debuts ahead of theatrical release

A new trailer for the documentary on T-Rex frontman Marc Bolan has just been released.

The film, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T-Rex, got its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival back in 2022 and is now finally hitting theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 9. It will then be available on demand starting Sept. 5.

The doc uses archival footage, rare interviews and more to tell Bolan's story. The film is centered around the making of the 2020 tribute album, also titled Angelheaded Hipster, which was produced by the late Hal Wilmer. It featured artists like U2, Elton John, Joan Jett and Nick Cave covering T-Rex tunes.

The trailer features interview clips from Elton, Ringo Starr, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Billy Idol.

Bolan and T-Rex were pioneers in the British glam rock movement of the '70s. They are best known for their 1971 single "Get It On," which was known as "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" in the U.S., where it peaked at #10 on the singles chart. In 1985 the song was covered by Power Station under the name "Get It On (Bang a Gong)," peaking at #9 on the chart.

Bolan, who died in September 1977 at the age of 29, was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of T-Rex.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.