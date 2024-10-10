Trailer for ﻿'Midas Man', biopic on Beatles manager Brian Epstein, released

The first trailer for Midas Man, the upcoming biopic on the late Beatles manager Brian Epstein, has just been released, giving fans their first look at The Queen's Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein.

The clip also features glimpses of The Beatles: Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey-Elledge as George Harrison and Adam Lawrence as original drummer Pete Best.

“What I saw on that stage, I shall never forget it,” Epstein says in the clip after his first experience seeing The Beatles. He is later heard telling a group of men, “Those boys will be bigger than Elvis,” which elicits laughs.

The clip also features footage of The Beatles in the studio and touches on Epstein’s private life. It also gives us a look at Jay Leno playing Ed Sullivan as he introduces the band on his show.

The cast for Midas Man also includes Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan and Eddie Izzard.

Midas Man debuts in the U.K. in October. So far a U.S. release date hasn't been announced.

