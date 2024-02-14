1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

Emergency room crash: File photo. One person died and at least 10 people were injured after a vehicle slammed into an emergency room in Austin, Texas. (Wirestock )

AUSTIN, Texas — A vehicle crashed into the emergency room of a hospital in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, causing the death of the driver and injuring four other people, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Emergency responders received a report at about 5:36 p.m. CST about a vehicle that had crashed into the St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room, KXAN-TV reported.

Police: Driver of vehicle dead, 4 injured

Update 9:24 p.m. EST Feb. 13: The driver of the vehicle died, Austin Police Department Chief Rob Luckritz said during a news conference. Four other people in the lobby were injured, Luckritz said.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead after being removed from the vehicle, KXAN-TV reported.

According to police public information officer Capt. Christa Stedman, two adults and two children were injured. One child was listed in critical condition, while one adult was listed in serious with possible injuries that were considered to be life-threatening.

The other child and adult had injuries that were not life-threatening, Stedman said.

Eight other people who were in the emergency room for treatment unrelated to the crash were taken to other facilities, police said.

Original report: Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) also confirmed the crash in a Facebook post.

NEW: Photos show the inside of St. David's North Austin Medical Center after a vehicle crashed into an emergency room, injuring at least 10 people Tuesday evening. Photos courtesy: Diane Warmoth



Read more: https://t.co/P86y98y90M pic.twitter.com/FkKSxgkIPG — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) February 14, 2024

At least one person is dead, Austin police Detective Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman.

It was unclear if the crash caused the person’s death, Chaudoir told the newspaper.

ATCEMS officials said that three people -- one adult and two children -- were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, according to KXAN. One child had potentially serious injuries. Another adult and child are being treated for “non life-threatening injuries.”

Another adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, the television station.

It also was unclear what led up to the crash, according to KEYE-TV.

UPDATE: There is no threat to the general public. Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act. APD officers continue to assist our first responder partners, and the investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/7CFP5EYVXi — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 14, 2024

According to the Austin Police Department, the crash did not “appear to be an intentional act,” based on a preliminary report, KXAN reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group