1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at North Carolina party

One person was killed and nearly a dozen others were hurt in a shooting during a house party in what was described as a “usually quiet residential neighborhood, in Hickory, N.C.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s office said Shawn Patrick Hood, 58, was killed while those wounded had various ages, The Associated Press reported. Police said the oldest wounded victim was 57 and the youngest was 16.

Police said at least 80 shots were fired when the shooting began around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The crime scene crossed several outdoor and indoor areas for about two acres.

As many as 100 people were at the party, ABC News and other outlets reported.

As of Sunday night, seven of the 11 injured were still hospitalized, but their conditions were not available; early reports had one person listed in critical condition in a Charlotte hospital, NBC News reported.

Maj. Aaron Turk said that about two hours before shooting began, someone from a nearby home complained about the noise from the property, and sheriff’s deputies responded, telling the residents to turn down music, which they did. Officials, however, do not believe that the shooting and the noise complaint were connected.

They also do not believe the shooting was random and believe that more than one shooter and more than one weapon were involved, NBC News reported.

Officials are still investigating but no arrests have been made and officials are still trying to determine a motive, ABC News reported.

“In circumstances where there’s a large gathering of people that have come for some common event, like a party, that nobody lives here, nobody is local to here, they all leave — we’re trying to track those people down,” Turk said, according to NBC News.

