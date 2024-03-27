1 fatally stabbed, ‘multiple wounded’ in series of attacks, police say; suspect in custody

Crime scene: Police were investigating after a man allegedly attacked several people with a knife in Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday. (Kali9/iStock )

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man is accused of fatally stabbing one person and injuring several others in a series of attacks in an Illinois neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Rockford Police Department, the suspect is in custody. Police said the man “attacked and stabbed” multiple people in the area of Cleveland Avenue, Eggleston Road and Holmes Street in Rockford, WREX-TV reported.

Authorities were called to the neighborhood around 1:24 p.m. CDT, according to WTVO-TV.

UPDATE: An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in the area of Cleveland/Holmes/Eggleston. The alleged suspect is in custody. Further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 27, 2024

Authorities released few details about the incident, but the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office told WREX that at least one person died at one of the locations.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and Rockford police Chief Carla Redd were at the scene, according to the television station.

It was unclear what led to the alleged attacks. The conditions of the wounded victims were unclear.

Police have not identified the suspect but said an investigation was ongoing.

“Please be patient while we investigate and avoid the area until further notice,” Rockford police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

© 2024 Cox Media Group