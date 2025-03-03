2 killed when driver slams into crowd in Germany

Emergency vehicles from the police and rescue services stand at the scene of a major incident in the city center. According to eyewitnesses, a vehicle had driven into a crowd of people. (Best possible quality) Photo: René Priebe/dpa (Photo by René Priebe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

At least two people were killed and several others were hurt when a person drove their car into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany.

The Associated Press reported that the driver, who is in police custody, drove into a group of people in the pedestrian street called Paradeplatz.

The area is a square in the downtown area of Mannehim, which is 52 miles south of Frankfurt.

Update 11:28 a.m. ET, March 3: A second person has died in the incident as officials have yet to classify it as an attack, according to the AP.

Original report: A restaurant worker told CNN he saw a black car drive past him at high speed and then heard people screaming and a man on the ground.

A flower shop owner said at least 30 people took shelter in his shop near the incident.

Police have blocked the scene and have told people in that area to stay away. The German government issued an “extreme danger” warning for the city, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





