1-year-old shot, killed by 3-year-old sibling, deputies say

A 3-year-old shot and killed their 1-year-old sister on Monday, July 17, 2023.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 3-year-old child shot and killed their 1-year-old sister Monday after getting ahold of an unsecured gun, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said they responded to a report that a 3-year-old had accidentally shot their sister at a home in Fallbrook around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

At the house, deputies found the 1-year-old with a head injury. Authorities took the girl to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m., officials said.

Investigators did not identify the girl out of respect for her family.

Deputies confirmed that the girl’s 3-year-old sibling had gotten ahold of an unsecured handgun. Officials said no other people were believed to be involved in the shooting and there was no threat to the community.

It was not immediately clear whether the children’s parents were nearby at the time of the shooting.

“Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death,” deputies said. They added, “The investigation is ongoing.”

No charges were immediately filed, although deputies said they have discussed the case with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the 1-year-old’s cause and manner of death.

According to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been at least 221 unintentional shootings by children so far this year, resulting in 78 deaths and more than 150 injuries.