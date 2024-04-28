10 injured after shooting at event center in Florida; 16-year-old in custody

At least ten people were injured in a shooting at an event venue in Sanford, Florida early Sunday morning, officials said.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened just after midnight at the Cabana Live, WFTV reported. Cabana Live is reportedly located in an unincorporated area of Sanford.

There was a large crowd at the venue at the time of the shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, multiple gunshots were heard. A security officer at the venue caught the suspected shooter who was only identified as a 16-year-old, WFTV reported.

“The incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated,” sheriff’s spokesperson Kim Cannaday said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

Ten people were shot with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the news outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office said that those who were injured were hit in the lower parts of their bodies, the AP reported.

The charges the 16-year-old is facing have not been released, the AP reported.

“We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and praying for all those involved,” Cabana Live said in a statement on social media obtained by the AP.

