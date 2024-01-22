$10K digital detox? Yogurt company introduces a different ‘Dry January’

Locked up cellphone

Digital detox FILE PHOTO: If you could lock up your cellphone for a month, you may win $10,000. (artisteer/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

During Dry January, people typically give up drinking, but this month it could mean hanging up another vice all for a nice chunk of change.

>> Read more trending news

Siggi’s Dairy launched a “digital detox” challenge that will pay $10,000 if you can put down your smartphone for a month.

The amount of time Americans spend on their smartphones varies depending on who did the research.

Statista says that the average in April 2022 was 4 hours and 30 minutes a day. The research group said that by 2024, that will be about nine minutes longer, at 4 hours and 39 minutes a day.

EcoATM, a company that buys old phones, and Siggi’s estimated that number a bit higher at 5.4 hours a day.

So, to help put down the phone and pick up other things — like perhaps a yogurt container — the dairy will give 10 winners $10,000, a smartphone lockbox, a flip phone, a one-month prepaid sim card and 60 cups of yogurt, according to the contest rules.

The prize pack is worth about $11,159 or $111,590 total for all 10 winners.

You can’t just put down the smartphone and enter. There are some rules.

Entrants must be 18 or older and write a 100-500 word essay explaining why you need to go through a digital cold turkey.

The company will then judge the entries on sticking to the theme, creativity and original expression. It expects to announce the winners around Feb. 15.

The contest closes on Jan. 31.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!