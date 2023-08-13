2 arrested after body found on campus of a Florida university

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say two men not affiliated with University of South Florida have been arrested after a man was found dead in a parking lot on campus Saturday morning.

In a news release, the University of South Florida Police Department said that on Saturday around 7 a.m. they received a call about a dead person in a parking lot by the Fine Arts Building on the Tampa campus. When officers arrived, they found a deceased person with significant trauma.

The person was only identified as a man in his 60s, according to Tampa Bay Times. Police said he has no affiliation with the university.

Two people were also arrested in connection to the death of the man, police said. According to the newspaper, the two have no affiliation to the university either.

“The safety of the USF community is always our highest priority. We do not believe there is an active threat to the campus community,” police said.

Information about what happened has not yet been released. Identification of the dead man has not been released due to next-of-kin notification. Police have also not yet identified the two men.

