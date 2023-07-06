2 arrested after missing 18-year-old found dead along road in South Carolina The body of an 18-year-old was found along a road in South Carolina Tuesday just days after being reported missing in Union County, North Carolina. Investigators say two people were arrested in connection. (Union County Sheriff's Office/Union County Sheriff's Office)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The body of an 18-year-old was found along a road in South Carolina Tuesday just days after being reported missing in Union County, North Carolina. Investigators say two people were arrested in connection.

In a news release, Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, deputies were investigating the disappearance of Kierstyn Williamson, 18. She was reported missing by family members who last heard from her on June 30.

Williamson also went by Jacob, Payge, and Mackennah., according to WSOC.

Deputies believed that Williamson was at a house on Bethphage Lane in Monroe, according to the news outlet.

Investigators learned that Williamson had been talking with a man online and had planned to meet in person Friday night for the first time, according to WSOC. Joshua Newton reportedly picked her up at a restaurant by her work in Laurens and drove to his house in Monroe which was about two hours away.

After about 36 hours of investigating Williamson’s disappearance, investigators found remains Tuesday afternoon and they believed it was Williamson, the news outlet reported. The body was found on the side of the road at Mangum School Road in South Carolina which was reportedly close to Newton’s house.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday that the body did belong to Williamson.

During their investigation, Newton, 25, and Victoria Smith, 22, were arrested, the sheriff’s office said. Newton was charged with first-degree murder and construction of justice. Smith was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Investigators believe that Newton killed Williamson at his house, WSOC reported. His girlfriend, Smith, reportedly helped him to hide the body.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss. Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey in the news release.