2 pools closed at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after finding health department finds violations

LAS VEGAS — Two swimming pools at Planet Hollywood located on the Las Vegas Strip have been closed since last week after the health department reportedly found some violations.

The Southern Nevada Health Department closed two swimming pools at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after it found multiple issues at both pools, the health department said Wednesday, according to KVVU.

The health department wrote in a statement to the news outlet that the inspection was done on June 12 and found water chemistry issues with one of the pools. There were also issues found with lifeguards at both pools.

“Both the north and south pools were found to have inattentive lifeguards, lack of managerial control over lifeguards, and improper rotation of lifeguards. There is also a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers. Both pools have been closed by SNHD. They can reopen when compliance is achieved,” the health department statement said, according to KVVU.

The pools have been closed since the inspections on June 12, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The pool deck called the Scene, and a wave machine for surfing called the FlowRider at Planet Hollywood are also closed, according to the newspaper.

Caesars Entertainment released the following statement which was obtained by KVVU.

“We care about the health and safety of our guests. We are working closely and in full cooperation with the Southern Nevada Health District to address all issues presented to us. In the meantime, our guests are being redirected to our neighboring pools at Horseshoe and Paris.”

The health department told The Associated Press that both pools can reopen once “compliance was achieved.” However, it is unclear when they are expected to reopen.

The AP reported that the closures were announced just as summer began. The National Weather Service forecast also said that the weather in Las Vegas will be 100 degrees on Sunday during the daylight hours.