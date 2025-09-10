3 arrested in connection with shooting of Florida State University linebacker, Ethan Pritchard

FILE PHOTO: Linebacker Ethan Pritchard #35 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first day of Fall Football Practice at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University on July, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the head over the weekend while visiting family in Havana, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Florida State University football player Ethan Pritchard.

Prichard was shot in the head on Aug. 31 as he was taking his aunt to her home in Havana, Florida. He was in the area for a family gathering, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

He had surgery after the shooting and was listed in “critical but stable condition.”

Prichard is a freshman at FSU and was a former student and football player at Seminole High School in central Florida, WFTV reported.

The names of those arrested and the charges they face, among other information relating to the case, had not been released as of early Wednesday afternoon, but the Gadsden County sheriff’s office will have an update later in the day. Visit WFTV.com for the latest developments.

