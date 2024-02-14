3 police officers shot in Washington, DC

Police line Three police officers in Washington, D.C., were injured in a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (gorodenkoff/Getty Images, File)

Three police officers were injured Wednesday in a shooting in Southeast D.C., according to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

The officers were transported from the scene of the shooting, in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

“This remains an active scene and for your safety, we ask that you stay away from the area,” police said Wednesday morning in a social media post.

Several roads have been closed due to the shooting.

ROAD CLOSURES for this 5000 Block of Hanna PL SE incident:



·Benning RD SE between G St and Southern Ave SE

·G Street between Benning and 51st St SE

·46th St towards Benning Rd SE — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

The incident happened as authorities were trying to serve an arrest warrant, The Washington Post reported. A person barricaded themselves in a home and fired several shots toward officers, according to WRC-TV.

Authorities continue to investigate.

