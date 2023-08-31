6-month-old child killed, 2 adults injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

3 shot: A 6-month-old child died and two adults were injured at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — A 6-month-old child died and two adults were injured in what police are calling a targeted shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were hospitalized, with the man listed in critical condition, WSB-TV reported. The woman was in stable condition, according to the television station.

Their identities have not been released. It was unclear what the relationship was between the child and the two injured adults.

BREAKING UPDATE: 6-month-old dead, 2 adults injured in "targeted" shooting at Atlanta apartment complex: https://t.co/hMVHGK3BoH pic.twitter.com/dSipG8t5sj — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 31, 2023

Police said the shooting occurred at the Hills at Greenbriar Apartments shortly after 8 p.m. EDT, WSB reported.

According to police, there were at least two shooters. Authorities said the shooting was targeted after an incident that happened at the complex in May. Police did not elaborate, according to WSB.

An investigation is ongoing.