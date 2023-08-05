6-year-old boy injured on roller coaster in Florida A 6-year-old boy was injured during an incident on a roller coaster in Osceola County, Florida on Thursday. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 6-year-old boy was injured during an incident on a roller coaster in Osceola County, Florida on Thursday.

Osceola County firefighters said they were called out to the Fun Spot Kissimmee just after 3 p.m. Thursday about a child that had fallen from a ride, according to WFTV.

Fire officials located the boy on the ground about 20 feet under the roller coaster track, the news outlet reported. Osceola County officials said the boy sustained traumatic injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

The Florida Department of Agriculture said, according to WFTV, that they are investigating the incident. The ride has also been closed and will remain closed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fun Spot provided the following statement to the news outlet:

“On Thursday, August 2nd, 2023 an unfortunate incident happened on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster that resulted in a child being injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery. The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacturer and industry standards. Fun Spot America has been creating safe-clean-fun for over 25 years. All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again. The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains closed pending the investigation. Thank you for your patience as work through this.”