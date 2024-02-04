8-year-old girl struck, killed while getting on school bus in Georgia

School bus: File photo. An 8-year-old girl was struck and killed while getting on school bus in Georgia (libre de droit/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old Georgia girl has died after she was hit by a car while trying to get on a school bus Thursday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol said that a driver drove past a school bus that had its stop sign out. The driver hit the girl as she was trying to pass by, WSB-TV reported.

The driver was identified as Kaylee Kristee Andre, 25. She was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care, according to Henry County online booking records.

Authorities confirmed days later on Saturday that the girl died from her injuries.

“It’s crazy to think about something like that happening to a child when you have kids. Well even if you don’t have kids. It’s very, very sad to hear about. But I can just imagine what those parents are going through,” parent Lindsay Bridges told WSB.

The girl’s identity has not been released.

