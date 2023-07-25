$820 million jackpot: Mega Millions drawing set for tonight

Mega Millions FILE PHOTO: The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is $820 million. (Micah Young, DVM/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Someone may become an instant millionaire on Tuesday night, or the jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery will continue to grow.

Lottery players will have their clocks set for 11 p.m. EDT to find out what numbers are chosen in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

As of Tuesday morning, the jackpot was estimated at $820 million with a cash option of $422 million, the fifth largest prize in the game’s history, USA Today reported.

The jackpot has been growing since April 18, when someone matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball, USA Today reported. That’s when someone in Syracuse, New York, won the $20 million prize.

There have been five Mega Millions winners in 2023, including the winner of a $1.348 billion jackpot in January, the second largest in the game’s history.

Mega Millions costs $2 for each game, with nine ways to win. Winners can take home $2 all the way to the jackpot, depending on the number and combination of balls that tickets match. If you choose to pay for the Megaplier, which costs $1 for each play, you can increase winnings by two, three, four or five times, except for the jackpot, according to the lottery’s website.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada or Utah.

