9 people die of heat-related illnesses in Texas heat wave Hot temperatures in Texas are believed to be the cause of nearly a dozen deaths. (niuniu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hot temperatures in Texas are believed to be the cause of nearly a dozen deaths.

>> Read more trending news

Temperatures in Webb County, Texas have reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit over the last few days with heat indexes reaching over 115 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Associated Press.

Houston Hobby Airport, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and Del Rio broke or tied high-temperature records Tuesday. According to CNN, Del Rio hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit becoming its 10th day in a row of record-high temperatures.

Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern told Judge Tano Tijerina and other leaders on Monday in the county that nine people died over eight days due to the heat, San Antonio Express-News reported.

Stern urged residents to stay home if they are able, the newspaper reported.

During excessive heat, the National Weather Service on Twitter made a few recommendations including finding air conditioning, wearing light clothing, drinking plenty of water, and checking in on family members, friends, and neighbors.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas Thursday, according to CNN. Parts of Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama are also expected to see high temperatures. Heat in California is expected to peak Friday and Saturday with temperatures hitting 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Over 600 people in the United States die due to extreme heat every year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, according to CNN.