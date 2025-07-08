Amazon Prime Day is here; so are competitors’ sales

Amazon Prime Day is here and is bringing with it deals from major brands during the extended sale this year.

Prime Day, or should we say Days, runs from July 8 to July 11 and boasts “millions of deals” from Samsung to Coach.

This is the 10th year for Prime Day, which was started in 2015 with a 24-hour sale to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amazon, The New York Times reported.

Along with the normal Prime Day Deals, the online retailer will be offering Lightning Deals over the next few days. Those are pop-up sales that run for a limited time, maybe only a few hours and when they’re gone, they’re gone. Once you put a Lightning Deal product in your cart, the timer starts counting down. You have only 15 minutes to complete the purchase. So, no putting it in the cart, hoping Amazon will offer a steeper discount. When 15 minutes is up, and you haven’t bought the item, it will disappear from the shopping basket, Amazon said.

Finally, as the name alludes, Prime Day is for Prime members. If you are not a Prime customer, you can sign up for a free trial that lasts 30 days. If you don’t cancel it, then most people will pay $14.99 a month or $139 a year. There are discounts for young adults (aged 18-24), college students or those on qualifying government assistance.

Prime Day isn’t the only game in town for bargain hunters. Walmart, Target and Best Buy are all having their discount weeks, CNET reported.

Walmart Deals 2025 runs a bit longer than Prime Day, until July 13.

Target Circle Week runs through July 12.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July runs through July 13.

© 2025 Cox Media Group