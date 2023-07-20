AMC Theatres drops plan to charge more for better seats AMC Theatres announces it will be dropping a pricing plan that charged consumers more for better seats after conducting a pilot program. (Anne Czichos/Getty Images)

AMC Theatres announces it will be dropping a pricing plan that charged consumers more for better seats after conducting a pilot program.

In a news release Thursday, AMC Theatres announced it will be completing the Sighline at AMC pilot program after testing it in three markets in the United States.

“The results of this pilot program clarified consumer reaction to seat-based pricing within a movie theatre,” AMC said.

The Sightlines was where seats for evening screenings had three tiers or pricing and was a concept that was announced earlier in the year at theaters in New York, Kansas, and Illinois, according to The New York Times.

Part of the reason AMC says is “to ensure its ticket prices stay competitive,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A spokesman for AMC told the Times that the concept will end sometime in August. However, the company does still plan to start a new trial involving front-row seats that tend to go unsold. The hope is to upgrade the front-row seats which often tend to be the worst viewing area in the theatre, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“AMC is applying its learnings as it pivots to its next innovation – enhanced spacious front row seating with extensive seat recline. Beginning in late 2023, AMC will begin testing its newest seating concept. Large, comfortable lounge-style seating areas will allow guests to lay all the way back and relax. The angle of the seats will also make it more enjoyable to watch movies from these front-row seats closest to the screen,” AMC said.

Pricing for the new seats has not been announced yet but AMC mentioned that it learned in the Sightlines pilot that most movie-goers are willing to pay more for premium seats, the Hollywood Reporter reported. They also noted that there was no change to front-row seats even though the prices were lowered in the pilot.