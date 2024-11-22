American Airlines expands ‘gate lice’ tech to more than 100 airports

A woman with a passport and a boarding pass is standing at the huge window, behind which you can see the airliner. Start of the journey.
Waiting turn FILE PHOTO: American Airlines has rolled out its anti-gate-lice system to more than 100 airports. (StockMediaProduction - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

With more travelers heading to airports for the holiday, American Airlines is making sure passengers play by the boarding rules at even more airports.

Read more trending news

The airline has installed new technology at more than 100 airports in the U.S. that will make an audible sound when someone tries to skip ahead in line, and board when it isn’t their turn, The Associated Press reported.

When the sound alerts gate agents that the passenger has skipped ahead of their position, they will be told to return to their rightful spot.

It can be overridden if a person is traveling with someone in an earlier boarding group, Forbes reported.

The system was tested at three airports last month.

Customers and employees apparently like the new system with senior vice president of airport operations Julie Rath telling the AP that it “has exceeded our expectations” and is “thrilled” it has expanded in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel.


Latest holiday news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!