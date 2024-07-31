Angelina Jolie’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, hospitalized after e-bike accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt injured FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie attend the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The son of Angelina Jolie is recovering after being injured in a bike accident.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 20, was riding an e-bike when he crashed into a stopped vehicle at a red light in Los Angeles on Monday, CNN reported.

Jolie-Pitt was in stable condition when he was taken to an area hospital. CNN and other media outlets did not indicate if he was still hospitalized. A request by CNN for comment from Jolie’s representatives was not returned.

TMZ reported that he was not wearing a helmet and that the crash happened around 5 p.m., during rush hour.

The gossip site said that Jolie-Pitt was also experiencing hip pain and had a head injury.

Los Angeles Police told CNN that no citations were issued and there was no indication of driving under the influence.

Jolie-Pitt had been seen riding around Los Angeles recently on a BMX-style e-bike, most of the time not wearing a helmet, TMZ reported, adding that it is unclear if he legally has to wear one under California helmet laws since the regulations depend on the type of bicycle.

According to the California Department of Transportation, “All riders and passengers are required per CVC §27803 to wear a U.S. DOT compliant motorcycle safety helmet when riding a motorcycle, motor-driven cycle, or motorized bicycle.” It specifies motorized bicycles. However according to Calbike.org, e-bikes fall into classes and depending on what class the bike is, a helmet is not needed over a certain age.

Jolie-Pitt is one of six children the actress had with her former husband Brad Pitt. They also share Maddox Chivan, 22, Zahara Marley, 19, Shiloh Nouvel, 18, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 16, People magazine reported.

The couple has been legally single since 2019 but their divorce case is still being argued, CNN reported.

