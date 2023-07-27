Anheuser-Busch announces layoffs; won’t impact brewery, front-line workers

The maker of Budweiser, Bud Light and Stella Artois has announced that there will be layoffs, but that the layoffs won’t affect front-line workers.

Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that it will be laying off corporate-level workers in the U.S., CNN reported.

A company spokesperson said the layoffs “will simplify and reduce layers within its organization” but that it will not impact employees such as “brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, and field sales, among others.”

The layoffs will impact about 2% of U.S. employees, or about 380 people out of the company’s workforce of about 18,000 people, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The layoffs came after sales of Bud Light collapsed after controversy surrounding advertising with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Sales were slashed and Mexican brand Modelo Especial became the top-selling beer in the U.S. taking the crown from Bud Light, the newspaper reported.