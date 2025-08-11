AOL to hang up on dial-up internet service

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It has been decades since many of us have heard the chaos of squeals, static and squawks of dial-up, but it does still exist, at least for the next few weeks.

AOL announced that it will be hanging up on dial-up on Sept. 30, The New York Times reported.

The company wrote on its help page, "AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans."

Along with no more dial-up connections, the company will also be shuttering the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser on Sept. 30.

While many people have other ways of accessing the internet, there were still 163,000 using dial-up only, the U.S. Census found in 2023. That’s only about 1% of all household internet subscriptions, the Times reported.

That is far under the 10 million customers AOL had by 1995, USA Today reported.

At its best performance, dial-up could handle up to 56 kilobits a second, Apple Insider said. Modern connections offer gigabits per second, USA Today reported.

For those who want to reminisce or for Gen Alpha members who never had to experience the ear-piercing noise, click here.

