Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo soar in full “Wicked” trailer

Hollywood — Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo showed they are ready to break from the norm when John Chu’s cinematic adaption of Tony-Winning Broadway Smash “Wicked” in November.

Grande and Eviro belted out “Popular” and “Defying Gravity” in the trailer advancing Universal’s November release of the film version of the play that electrified Broadway USA Today reported.

The story is based on Gregory MacGuire’s1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” The tale is set in the world of Frank L. Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and centers on the friendship between Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal will release the film into theaters on Nov. 27..









