Auto dealers to sell cars on Amazon

Amazon and Hyundai are partnering. Amazon will soon allow dealerships to sell Hyundai vehicles on its website.

From a company that was started by selling books, Amazon has grown into a juggernaut of shopping. From books to tech to food, you can buy almost anything on the e-commerce site and next year you will be able to add vehicles to the list.

Amazon has announced a partnership with Hyundai and part of the agreement will allow auto dealers to sell vehicles on Amazon’s U.S. site directly to customers.

Car buyers will be able to search the site for cars using various preferences like model, trim, color and features, put it in a cart, buy the vehicle online and even finance it, then choose whether to pick it up or have it delivered.

But the purchasing of a car isn’t the only service that Amazon will be providing. Hyundai is also using AWS as its preferred cloud provider and will be adding Alexa Built-In to future models.

Alexa will be featured in 2025 models so they can speak directly to their cars for music, make lists, set reminders and check calendars. They will also be able to control smart home features while driving, as well as use Alexa for directions, weather and traffic reports.

The system will have some features that will work when the internet is spotty or totally unavailable, Amazon said.