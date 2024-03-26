Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship; video

Rescue operations were underway early Tuesday where at least 20 people are believed to be in the water after the collaspe.

Baltimore bridge collaspe In this photo posted by volunteer firefighters from Harford County, Maryland, the Francis Scott Key Bridge is seen after it was hit by a freighter at around 1:20 a.m.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A part of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck a freighter, according to reports.

It was not clear how many people were driving on the 1.6-mile steel bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported.

“The entire bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River,” said Kevin Cartwright, the director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.

“We have reason to believe that there were vehicles and possibly a tractor-trailer” that went into the water, Cartwright said.

Volunteer firefighters from Harford County, which is northeast of the area where the bridge was located, tweeted that they are “assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.” A swift water team and a special operations team are among those assisting, The Post reported.

Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class, said the 948-foot cargo ship Dali struck the bridge at approximately 1:20 a.m. ET. In a video from the incident, black smoke can be seen from the vessel, The Baltimore Sun reported. In the video, it appears the ship goes dark, possibly losing power, just before it hits the bridge.

Danish shipping and logistics company Maersk confirmed that the Singapore-flagged container vessel was charted by the company and was transporting Maersk cargo.

It is believed that construction workers were also on the bridge when it was hit by the ship.

According to the National Weather Service, at the time of the crash visibility was at about 10 miles.

Built in 1977, the bridge was later named after the author of the American national anthem, Francis Scott Key. Its main section spans 1,200 feet, according to the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

It is was one of the longest continuous truss bridges in the world, the NSBA said.

CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.

According to Reuters, the registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. and is managed by Synergy Marine Group.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.

