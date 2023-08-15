Bear rushes across Tennessee high school football field during practice

Rushing bear: File photo. A bear rushed onto the field as an east Tennessee High School football team prepared to practice. (KeithBinns/Getty Images)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Chicago Bears had Walter Payton. An East Tennessee high school had a black bear taking over rushing duties.

Members of the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School football team were startled before Monday’s practice when a bear rushed onto the field in Gatlinburg, WBIR-TV reported.

Coach Brad Waggoner took video of the encounter and posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Just another day in The Smoky Mountains ...” Waggoner tweeted.

Waggoner told WBIR that the bear ran onto the Highlanders’ field from the home stands, crossing the turf and before running to the visitor stands.

Players were emerging from the team’s weight room when they made the bear sighting. Waggoner said seeing bears was not unusual since the school is near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“It definitely could play on the defensive line for us,” Waggoner told WBIR.

The bear was unable to “find its way out for a bit” but eventually left the area after about 10 minutes, according to USA Today.

Tyler Williams, Gatlinburg-Pittman’s offensive coordinator, answered Waggoner’s tweet, writing, “That looks like me when you call for Inside Run coach.”

University of Central Arkansas broadcaster Steve Owens also reacted to the video, according to Fox News.

“This! This right here from Gatlinburg HS today is what I’m envisioning for @UCA_Football some day!” Owens responded. “Go find us an Arkansas black bear from the Ozarks & run him on The Stripes when the Bears take the field just like Ralphie at Colorado!”

The Highlanders play their first game on Friday at home against Sevier County rival Seymour High School, according to the school’s website.