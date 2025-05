Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts on doctor’s orders, brain disorder diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joel has announced the cancellation of all of his upcoming concerts. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Billy Joel has some disappointing news for fans. He has to cancel all of his upcoming concerts after he was diagnosed with a brain disorder.

Joel made the announcement via social media.

In the post, he said he had been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus or NPH. He recently performed a concert and it caused hearing, vision and balance issues, so doctors have ordered him not to perform.

Joel is undergoing physical therapy to help deal with the issues.

Joel wrote, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint out audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Ticketholders do not have to do anything to get a refund. The money they paid will be returned automatically to the account they used to pay. The money, however, will be returned to the original ticket purchaser if the tickets were transferred to another person, the post said.

Here are the shows that will be refunded:

April 26, 2025: American Family Field, Milwaukee

July 5, 2025: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

July 18, 2025: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Aug. 8, 2025: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 21, 2025: Citi Field, Queens, New York

Sept. 5, 2025: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Sept 20, 2025: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 4, 2025: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Oct. 18, 2025: Superdome, New Orleans

Nov. 1, 2025: Seminole Hard Rock, Hollywood, Florida

Nov. 15, 2025: Ford Field, Detroit

March 14, 2025, 2026: Rogers Center, Toronto, Ontario

April 10, 2026: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

May 22, 2026: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

June 6, 2026: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, UK

June 20, 2026: Anfield, Liverpool, UK

July 3, 2026: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

The concerts featured either Sting, Rod Stewart or Stevie Nicks and several of the now canceled dates had been rescheduled from earlier concerts after he underwent surgery. He did not specify why the surgery was done, Billboard reported.

0 of 20 Through the years UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Billy JOEL, Editorial Use Only - No Commercial Use Permitted (Photo by Gems/Redferns) (Gems/Redferns) Through the years Billy Joel wearing a NY Yankee's hat; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images) (Art Zelin/Getty Images) Through the years Billy Joel sits in the auditorium seating during a soundcheck, playing accordion, New York, 7th December 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) (Michael Putland/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - DECEMBER 1978: American singer-songwriter, composer, and pianist Billy Joel plays Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, December 1978. (Photo by Don Aters/Icon and Image/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images) Through the years UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Billy JOEL (Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns) (Mike Prior/Redferns) Through the years Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley during 1986 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years Moscow, Russia - 1987: Bill Joel before Saint Basil's Cathedral. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years Bruce Willis and Billy Joel (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick pose on the red carpet during the The 36th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images) (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Kennedy Center Honorees Shirley MacLaine, Billy Joel and Herbie Hancock attend a reception at the White House for the 2013 Kennedy Center Honorees on December 8, 2013 in Washington, DC. The honorees this year include: opera singer Martina Arroyo, jazz musician Herbie Hancock, musician Billy Joel, actress Shirley MacLaine and musician Carlos Santana. (Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Billy Joel performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP) (Brian Ach) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on January 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Billy Joel and Elton John attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits in front of the banner at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Billy Joel sits at a piano that was dedicated to him during an event at a press conference honoring his 100th Lifetime Performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Billy Joel attends MSG Entertainment and Billy Joel special franchise announcement at Chase Square at Madison Square Garden on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski 2023/Getty Images) Through the years FILE PHOTO: Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joel has announced the cancellation of all of his upcoming concerts. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group