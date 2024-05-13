Blame the calendar: Some Social Security recipients to get two checks in May, none in June

Macro view of Social Security cards, United States Treasury checks and cash.

Two SSI payments FILE PHOTO: May will have two Supplemental Security Income payments, but none in June due to the calendar. (trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Social Security recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income will be getting two payments in the month of May but none in June.

>> Read more trending news

It’s all because of the calendar.

SSI payments are sent on the first of the month, but June 1 is a Saturday, so the payment will be deposited on May 31, Nexstar reported.

It will happen two more times in 2024: August/September and November/December.

It also happened in December 2023 since Jan. 1 was a holiday, deposing the payment on Dec. 29, CBS News reported at the time. That payment also brought with it a COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment.

You can see the complete schedule for 2024 below or visit SSA.gov.

Social Security Payments for 2024

Social Security Payments for 2024 (ssa.gov)

In 2025, January’s payments will be deposited on Dec. 31, 2024, February’s payment will be on Jan. 3, 2025, and March will be paid on Feb. 28 with no payment in March.

Calendar of Social Security Payments for 2025

Social Security Payments for 2025 (ssa.gov)

Nexstar pointed out, that no matter when the payments are deposited, beneficiaries will get their full allotment in 2024.

CBS News reported that in 2023 there were 7.5 million people receiving SSI benefits.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!