Bo Jackson awarded $21M in extortion case

Bo Jackson wins civil suit FILE PHOTO: Bo Jackson walks on the orange carpet at NIKE, Inc on September 8, 2022 in Beaverton, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.) (Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bo Jackson has won an extortion civil suit in Cobb County, Georgia, where he accused his niece and nephew of trying to blackmail him.

>> Read more trending news

Jackson, whose real name is Vincent Jackson, sued Thomas Lee Anderson and Erica Anderson Ross in April for trying to extort $20 million from him by using harassment and intimidation, The Associated Press reported.

Jackson said the harassment started in 2022 and included threats posted to social media and on messages, plus public disclosure of private information, WSB-TV reported. Jackson claimed that Anderson threatened on Facebook that he planned to release the athlete’s photos, text messages and medical records “to show America” he was serious, the AP reported.

Anderson and Ross threatened that they would show up at a restaurant near Jackson’s home and an Auburn University charity event. Jackson is an Auburn alum and Heisman Trophy winner, WSB reported.

His niece and nephew were ordered to pay $21 million to the former pro football and pro baseball player, with interest that will accrue until they pay. The Judge awarded $1 million in compensatory damages and for attorneys fees, with an additional $20 million in punitive damages, AL.com reported.

Anderson and Ross were also ordered in the Feb. 2 ruling to stay at least 500 yards from Jackson and his family, and to remove any social media content about him.

If they violate the protective order, they could be fined up to $10,000 and face 10 years in jail, WSB reported.

In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy in 1985, Jackson was also the 1989 MLB All-Star Game Most Valuable Player with the Kansas City Royals and a Pro Bowl running back with the then-Los Angeles Raiders. He retired from the NFL after a hip injury in a 1991 playoff game. He retired from the MLB before the start of the 1995 season, ESPN reported.

He currently lives in Chicago, AL.com reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Bo Jackson through the years Here are some memorable photos of two-sport star Bo Jackson through the years. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

©2024 Cox Media Group